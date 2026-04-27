The Great Texas Airshow returns to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph May 2-3, featuring U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and U.S. Army Parachute Team, "Golden Knights." This year's theme is "Let Freedom Roar; Honoring 250 Years." The event is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 9 a.m. each day, with aerial performances scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. In addition to the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, other planned military acts include demonstration teams for the C-17 Globemaster III and the F-22 Raptor. The event will also feature static displays and support from all branches of the military. Planned acts are subject to change. (U.S. Air Force video by Alex Goad)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:13
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1004920
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-GG507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111671886
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026, by Alexander Goad, Richard Kaulfers, SrA Gabriel Jones and Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.