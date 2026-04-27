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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Alexander Goad, Richard Kaulfers, Senior Airman Gabriel Jones and Jonathan Mallard

    502d Air Base Wing

    The Great Texas Airshow returns to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph May 2-3, featuring U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and U.S. Army Parachute Team, "Golden Knights." This year's theme is "Let Freedom Roar; Honoring 250 Years." The event is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 9 a.m. each day, with aerial performances scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. In addition to the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, other planned military acts include demonstration teams for the C-17 Globemaster III and the F-22 Raptor. The event will also feature static displays and support from all branches of the military. Planned acts are subject to change. (U.S. Air Force video by Alex Goad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1004920
    VIRIN: 260430-F-GG507-1001
    Filename: DOD_111671886
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026, by Alexander Goad, Richard Kaulfers, SrA Gabriel Jones and Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Great Texas Airshow
    Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph
    Honoring 250 Years
    Let Freedom Roar

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