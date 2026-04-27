The Great Texas Airshow 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004920" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Great Texas Airshow returns to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph May 2-3, featuring U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and U.S. Army Parachute Team, "Golden Knights." This year's theme is "Let Freedom Roar; Honoring 250 Years." The event is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 9 a.m. each day, with aerial performances scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. In addition to the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, other planned military acts include demonstration teams for the C-17 Globemaster III and the F-22 Raptor. The event will also feature static displays and support from all branches of the military. Planned acts are subject to change. (U.S. Air Force video by Alex Goad)