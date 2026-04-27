F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Visits Veterans Memorial High School JROTC

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team members visit Veterans Memorial High School JROTC cadets in Randolph, Texas, April 30, 2026. Team members discussed opportunities in the Air Force and the mission of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team while answering questions from cadets during the visit. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004915
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-CC148-3190
|Filename:
|DOD_111671801
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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