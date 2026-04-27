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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Visits Veterans Memorial High School JROTC

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    RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team members visit Veterans Memorial High School JROTC cadets in Randolph, Texas, April 30, 2026. Team members discussed opportunities in the Air Force and the mission of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team while answering questions from cadets during the visit. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004915
    VIRIN: 260430-F-CC148-3190
    Filename: DOD_111671801
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Visits Veterans Memorial High School JROTC, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    next generation
    F-22 Demonstration Team
    High School
    Airshow
    JROTC

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