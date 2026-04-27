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    Time, Perspective, Flight

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    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Reflections on being a fighter pilot explore the demands of the profession and the perspective gained in the cockpit. The role requires time and commitment, while time continues to pass regardless of how it is spent. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004914
    VIRIN: 260501-F-CC148-5770
    Filename: DOD_111671781
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time, Perspective, Flight, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    goals
    Pilot Training
    recruiting
    air force
    Pilot
    Airshow

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