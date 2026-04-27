Reflections on being a fighter pilot explore the demands of the profession and the perspective gained in the cockpit. The role requires time and commitment, while time continues to pass regardless of how it is spent. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004914
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-CC148-5770
|Filename:
|DOD_111671781
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Time, Perspective, Flight, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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