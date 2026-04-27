Time, Perspective, Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Reflections on being a fighter pilot explore the demands of the profession and the perspective gained in the cockpit. The role requires time and commitment, while time continues to pass regardless of how it is spent. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)