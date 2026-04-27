Highlights from the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14–19, 2026, capture aerial demonstrations, ground displays and event activities throughout the week-long airshow. Airshows provide an opportunity for the public to view aircraft up close and for military and civilian participants to engage with attendees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004913
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-CC148-5271
|Filename:
|DOD_111671757
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airshow Week Highlights, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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