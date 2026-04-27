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    Airshow Week Highlights

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    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Highlights from the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14–19, 2026, capture aerial demonstrations, ground displays and event activities throughout the week-long airshow. Airshows provide an opportunity for the public to view aircraft up close and for military and civilian participants to engage with attendees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004913
    VIRIN: 260419-F-CC148-5271
    Filename: DOD_111671757
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airshow Week Highlights, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    fifth generation
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    air force
    pilot
    Airshow

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