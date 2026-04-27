Airshow Week Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Highlights from the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14–19, 2026, capture aerial demonstrations, ground displays and event activities throughout the week-long airshow. Airshows provide an opportunity for the public to view aircraft up close and for military and civilian participants to engage with attendees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)