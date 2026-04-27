End of Lapse in Appropriations: A Message from the Commandant and MCPOCG

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip N. Waldron address the workforce following the end of the lapse in appropriations, May 1, 2026. The senior leaders expressed gratitude for the resilience of Coast Guard personnel and their families, while discussing recovery priorities and the service's path forward. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1004912
|VIRIN:
|260501-G-KH296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111671720
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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