End of Lapse in Appropriations: A Message from the Commandant and MCPOCG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004912" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip N. Waldron address the workforce following the end of the lapse in appropriations, May 1, 2026. The senior leaders expressed gratitude for the resilience of Coast Guard personnel and their families, while discussing recovery priorities and the service's path forward. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)