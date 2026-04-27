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    End of Lapse in Appropriations: A Message from the Commandant and MCPOCG

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    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip N. Waldron address the workforce following the end of the lapse in appropriations, May 1, 2026. The senior leaders expressed gratitude for the resilience of Coast Guard personnel and their families, while discussing recovery priorities and the service's path forward. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1004912
    VIRIN: 260501-G-KH296-1001
    Filename: DOD_111671720
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    PSA
    workforce
    USCG

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