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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Tie-Dye Event at Sun ’n Fun 2026

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    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team members host a tie-dye event during the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 17, 2026. The event provided opportunities for Airmen to engage with a gifted fifth-grade class, a high school JROTC unit and other airshow attendees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004911
    VIRIN: 260417-F-CC148-7405
    Filename: DOD_111671669
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Tie-Dye Event at Sun ’n Fun 2026, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    tie-dye
    community
    Airshow
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team
    recrutiting

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