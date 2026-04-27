U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team members host a tie-dye event during the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 17, 2026. The event provided opportunities for Airmen to engage with a gifted fifth-grade class, a high school JROTC unit and other airshow attendees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004911
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-CC148-7405
|Filename:
|DOD_111671669
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Tie-Dye Event at Sun ’n Fun 2026, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.