Video highlights show the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14–19, 2026. The footage captures aerial demonstrations, event operations, volunteers, producers and spectators throughout the week-long airshow. The event featured performances and activities from multiple military and civilian participants, including the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004909
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-CC148-7106
|Filename:
|DOD_111671548
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo 2026 Recap, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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