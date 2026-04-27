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    Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo 2026 Recap

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    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Video highlights show the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14–19, 2026. The footage captures aerial demonstrations, event operations, volunteers, producers and spectators throughout the week-long airshow. The event featured performances and activities from multiple military and civilian participants, including the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004909
    VIRIN: 260419-F-CC148-7106
    Filename: DOD_111671548
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo 2026 Recap, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Volunteers
    pilot
    Airshow
    recrutiting

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