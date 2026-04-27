A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs maneuvers during the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) over Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The F-35A Demonstration Team showcases the aircraft’s advanced maneuverability and combat capability through dynamic aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004908
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-LY743-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111671547
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, F-35A Demonstration Team performs @ FIDAE, by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.