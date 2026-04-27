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    F-35A Demonstration Team performs @ FIDAE

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    REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs maneuvers during the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) over Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The F-35A Demonstration Team showcases the aircraft’s advanced maneuverability and combat capability through dynamic aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004908
    VIRIN: 260410-F-LY743-2001
    Filename: DOD_111671547
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team performs @ FIDAE, by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35A
    F-35A Demonstration Team

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