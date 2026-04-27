F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Meet and Greet at Sun ’n Fun 2026

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team members engage with airshow attendees during a meet and greet at the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 15, 2026. Team members shared information about the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s mission and answered questions from attendees about the F-22 Raptor and Air Force operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004906
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-CC148-8336
|Filename:
|DOD_111671531
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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