U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo, 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, engages with spectators during the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 19, 2026. Attendees are asked to describe the F-22 Raptor in one word following aerial demonstrations at the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004903
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-CC148-1246
|Filename:
|DOD_111671517
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How would you describe the F-22?, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.