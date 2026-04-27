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    How would you describe the F-22?

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    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo, 5th generation advanced integrated avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, engages with spectators during the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 19, 2026. Attendees are asked to describe the F-22 Raptor in one word following aerial demonstrations at the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004903
    VIRIN: 260419-F-CC148-1246
    Filename: DOD_111671517
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, How would you describe the F-22?, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Avionics
    Raptor
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    interview
    Airshow
    crowd reactions

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