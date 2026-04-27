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    Sun 'n Fun: Media Monday

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    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Video highlights show spectators observing aerial demonstrations and ground displays during Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14–19, 2026. The footage captures crowd perspectives as military and civilian performers, including the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, conduct scheduled aerial demonstrations and engage with attendees throughout the event. This video is part of the “Media Monday” series, which highlights airshow events from the perspective of spectators. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004899
    VIRIN: 260419-F-CC148-9357
    Filename: DOD_111671487
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun 'n Fun: Media Monday, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    recruiting
    inspire
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    crowd
    Airshow

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