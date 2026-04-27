Video highlights show spectators observing aerial demonstrations and ground displays during Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14–19, 2026. The footage captures crowd perspectives as military and civilian performers, including the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, conduct scheduled aerial demonstrations and engage with attendees throughout the event. This video is part of the “Media Monday” series, which highlights airshow events from the perspective of spectators. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004899
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-CC148-9357
|Filename:
|DOD_111671487
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun 'n Fun: Media Monday, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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