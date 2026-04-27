Sun 'n Fun: Media Monday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004899" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video highlights show spectators observing aerial demonstrations and ground displays during Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14–19, 2026. The footage captures crowd perspectives as military and civilian performers, including the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, conduct scheduled aerial demonstrations and engage with attendees throughout the event. This video is part of the “Media Monday” series, which highlights airshow events from the perspective of spectators. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)