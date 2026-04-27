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    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stocks trout at Fort McCoy for 2025, Part 2

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 23, 2025, in Suukjak Sep Lake on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. The rainbow trout are popular game fish for anglers and many Fort McCoy waterways. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004898
    VIRIN: 260422-A-OK556-4350
    Filename: DOD_111671484
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stocks trout at Fort McCoy for 2025, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, trout stocking, USFWS, Installation Management Command

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