Fuerza Aerea de Chile & F-35A Demo Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004897" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Air Force Capt. Austin McDaniel, a safety observer for the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, conducted a fly over with 2 F-16s and a KC-135 from the Fuerza Aerea de Chile, showcasing interoperability over Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The F-35A Demonstration Team strengthens international partnerships and demonstrates seamless integration with allied air forces during combined flight operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)