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    Fuerza Aerea de Chile & F-35A Demo Team

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    REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S Air Force Capt. Austin McDaniel, a safety observer for the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, conducted a fly over with 2 F-16s and a KC-135 from the Fuerza Aerea de Chile, showcasing interoperability over Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The F-35A Demonstration Team strengthens international partnerships and demonstrates seamless integration with allied air forces during combined flight operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004897
    VIRIN: 260413-F-LY743-1002
    Filename: DOD_111671459
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL

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    F-35A
    F-35A Demo Team

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