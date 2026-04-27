Fuerza Aerea de Chile & F-35A Demo Team

U.S Air Force Capt. Austin McDaniel, a safety observer for the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, conducted a fly over with 2 F-16s and a KC-135 from the Fuerza Aerea de Chile, showcasing interoperability over Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The F-35A Demonstration Team strengthens international partnerships and demonstrates seamless integration with allied air forces during combined flight operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004897
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-LY743-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111671459
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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