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    NAS Meridian: Media Monday

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    MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Video highlights show spectators observing the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team during an airshow at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, March 28–29, 2026. The footage captures crowd reactions and perspectives as the F-22 Raptor performs a series of aerial maneuvers as part of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s scheduled demonstration profile. This video is part of the “Media Monday” series, which highlights airshow events from the perspective of attendees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004896
    VIRIN: 260329-F-CC148-2617
    Filename: DOD_111671452
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Meridian: Media Monday, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAS Meridian
    F-22 Raptor
    Naval Air Station Meridian
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Airshow
    crowd reaction

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