Video highlights show spectators observing the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team during an airshow at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, March 28–29, 2026. The footage captures crowd reactions and perspectives as the F-22 Raptor performs a series of aerial maneuvers as part of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team’s scheduled demonstration profile. This video is part of the “Media Monday” series, which highlights airshow events from the perspective of attendees. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004896
|VIRIN:
|260329-F-CC148-2617
|Filename:
|DOD_111671452
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Meridian: Media Monday, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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