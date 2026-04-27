AFIMSC 2026 Mission Support Leadership Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004886" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center hosted the 2026 Mission Support Leadership Conference 28-30 April in San Antonio, Texas. The event brought more than 175 leaders from installations across the Department of the Air Force to discuss the trends, issues and solutions facing command teams supporting DAF’s power projection platforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)