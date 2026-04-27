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    AFIMSC 2026 Mission Support Leadership Conference

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center hosted the 2026 Mission Support Leadership Conference 28-30 April in San Antonio, Texas.  The event brought more than 175 leaders from installations across the Department of the Air Force to discuss the trends, issues and solutions facing command teams supporting DAF’s power projection platforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 14:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004886
    VIRIN: 260430-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_111671284
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, AFIMSC 2026 Mission Support Leadership Conference, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mission Support
    leadership conference
    AFIMSC

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