AFIMSC 2026 Mission Support Leadership Conference

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center hosted the 2026 Mission Support Leadership Conference 28-30 April in San Antonio, Texas. The event brought more than 175 leaders from installations across the Department of the Air Force to discuss the trends, issues and solutions facing command teams supporting DAF’s power projection platforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 14:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004886
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111671284
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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