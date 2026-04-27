A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs during the Fiesta of Flight air show at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, March 28, 2026. The F-35A Demonstration Team showcases the aircraft’s unmatched agility, advanced avionics, and combat capability through precision aerial maneuvers while also engaging with the local community through outreach and STEM events. Through heritage flights with aircraft like the P-51 Mustang and interactions with future generations, the team highlights the past, present, and future of aviation while inspiring, engaging, and connecting with audiences across the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004882
|VIRIN:
|250328-F-LY743-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111671100
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, F-35A Demonstration Team @ Laughlin AFB, by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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