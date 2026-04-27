F-35A Demonstration Team @ Laughlin AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs during the Fiesta of Flight air show at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, March 28, 2026. The F-35A Demonstration Team showcases the aircraft’s unmatched agility, advanced avionics, and combat capability through precision aerial maneuvers while also engaging with the local community through outreach and STEM events. Through heritage flights with aircraft like the P-51 Mustang and interactions with future generations, the team highlights the past, present, and future of aviation while inspiring, engaging, and connecting with audiences across the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)