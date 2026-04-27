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    F-35A Demonstration Team @ Laughlin AFB

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    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs during the Fiesta of Flight air show at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, March 28, 2026. The F-35A Demonstration Team showcases the aircraft’s unmatched agility, advanced avionics, and combat capability through precision aerial maneuvers while also engaging with the local community through outreach and STEM events. Through heritage flights with aircraft like the P-51 Mustang and interactions with future generations, the team highlights the past, present, and future of aviation while inspiring, engaging, and connecting with audiences across the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004882
    VIRIN: 250328-F-LY743-3001
    Filename: DOD_111671100
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

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    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team @ Laughlin AFB, by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Laughlin Air Force Base
    F-35A
    F-35A Demonstration Team

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