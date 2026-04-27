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    Fort McCoy earns 37th Tree City USA award, holds ceremony, Part 2

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A ceremony highlighting Fort McCoy's earning another Tree City USA award takes place April 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award is given through the National Arbor Day Foundation and Fort McCoy has earned it 37 years in a row. During the event, more than 500 trees were also planted for installation tree replenishment. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004880
    VIRIN: 260424-A-OK556-4080
    Filename: DOD_111671079
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Tree City USA, Arbor Day Foundation, IMCOM

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