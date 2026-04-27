Fort McCoy earns 37th Tree City USA award, holds ceremony, Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004880" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A ceremony highlighting Fort McCoy's earning another Tree City USA award takes place April 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award is given through the National Arbor Day Foundation and Fort McCoy has earned it 37 years in a row. During the event, more than 500 trees were also planted for installation tree replenishment. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)