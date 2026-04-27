Fort McCoy earns 37th Tree City USA award, holds ceremony, Part 1

A ceremony highlighting Fort McCoy's earning another Tree City USA award takes place April 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award is given through the National Arbor Day Foundation and Fort McCoy has earned it 37 years in a row. During the event, more than 500 trees were also planted for installation tree replenishment. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004879
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-OK556-1804
|Filename:
|DOD_111671062
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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