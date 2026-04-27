Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve's 118th Birthday, Part 2

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle along with two other Soldiers cut the cake recognizing the Army Reserve's 118th birthday April 23, 2026, during a special birthday event at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to the cake-cutting ceremony, free food was also served to guests. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004878
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-OK556-2625
|Filename:
|DOD_111671039
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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