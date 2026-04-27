(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve's 118th Birthday, Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle along with two other Soldiers cut the cake recognizing the Army Reserve's 118th birthday April 23, 2026, during a special birthday event at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to the cake-cutting ceremony, free food was also served to guests. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004878
    VIRIN: 260423-A-OK556-2625
    Filename: DOD_111671039
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve's 118th Birthday, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army Reserve, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video