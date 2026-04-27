Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve's 118th Birthday, Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004878" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle along with two other Soldiers cut the cake recognizing the Army Reserve's 118th birthday April 23, 2026, during a special birthday event at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to the cake-cutting ceremony, free food was also served to guests. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)