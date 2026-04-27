Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Director Scott Abell speaks to more than 100 attendees to the Army Reserve 118th Birthday Celebration on April 23, 2026, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event included a cake-cutting ceremony and free food for attendees paid for by a sponsor. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004876
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-OK556-7357
|Filename:
|DOD_111671030
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve's 118th Birthday, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.