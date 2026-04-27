Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve's 118th Birthday, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004876" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Director Scott Abell speaks to more than 100 attendees to the Army Reserve 118th Birthday Celebration on April 23, 2026, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event included a cake-cutting ceremony and free food for attendees paid for by a sponsor. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)