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    Fort McCoy observes Army Reserve's 118th Birthday, Part 1

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Director Scott Abell speaks to more than 100 attendees to the Army Reserve 118th Birthday Celebration on April 23, 2026, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event included a cake-cutting ceremony and free food for attendees paid for by a sponsor. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004876
    VIRIN: 260423-A-OK556-7357
    Filename: DOD_111671030
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army Reserve Birthday, IMCOM

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