The #MICC command team hosted its first Walk-It-Out Wednesday at MICC headquarters as part of the command-wide Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge.
MICC Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright and Deputy to the Commanding General Clay Cole welcomed more than two dozen participants, who walked laps around the Long Barracks at Joint Base San Antonio–Fort Sam Houston.
Through Day 3 of the challenge, all 68 teams have logged nearly 4 million steps, a strong start across the command.
Take a look at highlights from the event below.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004875
|VIRIN:
|260318-O-HP256-6213
|Filename:
|DOD_111670984
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC leaders kick off 2026 Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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