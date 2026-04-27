(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MICC leaders kick off 2026 Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The #MICC command team hosted its first Walk-It-Out Wednesday at MICC headquarters as part of the command-wide Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge.

    MICC Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright and Deputy to the Commanding General Clay Cole welcomed more than two dozen participants, who walked laps around the Long Barracks at Joint Base San Antonio–Fort Sam Houston.

    Through Day 3 of the challenge, all 68 teams have logged nearly 4 million steps, a strong start across the command.

    Take a look at highlights from the event below.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 12:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004875
    VIRIN: 260318-O-HP256-6213
    Filename: DOD_111670984
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC leaders kick off 2026 Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MICC
    Golden Sneaker Strong Teams Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video