The Army Sustainment University’s International Military Student Office hosted an Open House April 29, 2026, featuring international foods and cultural exchanges by service members from more than 30 countries.
Events like the Open House play a key role in fostering interoperability, cultural exchange and shared understanding among participants.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004874
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-WA652-8590
|Filename:
|DOD_111670777
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSO hosts 2026 Open House, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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