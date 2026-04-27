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    IMSO hosts 2026 Open House

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    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    The Army Sustainment University’s International Military Student Office hosted an Open House April 29, 2026, featuring international foods and cultural exchanges by service members from more than 30 countries.
    Events like the Open House play a key role in fostering interoperability, cultural exchange and shared understanding among participants.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004874
    VIRIN: 260429-A-WA652-8590
    Filename: DOD_111670777
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, IMSO hosts 2026 Open House, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cultural Exchange
    CASCOM
    IMSO
    shared understanding
    Army Sustainment University
    interoperability

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