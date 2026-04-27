(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23d Wing Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis 

    23rd Wing

    The 23d Wing delivers combat airpower and personnel recovery through one unifying mission: attack, rescue, prevail. From the flight line to the field, Airmen stand ready to execute with precision and purpose.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004873
    VIRIN: 260326-F-DD357-1001
    Filename: DOD_111670773
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d Wing Mission Video, by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    23d Wing
    Lead Computer Optical Sight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video