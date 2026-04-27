23d Wing Mission Video

The 23d Wing delivers combat airpower and personnel recovery through one unifying mission: attack, rescue, prevail. From the flight line to the field, Airmen stand ready to execute with precision and purpose.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004873
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-DD357-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111670773
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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