Mission Fit: H2F on deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights the 10th Combat Aviation Battalion’s integration of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) assets to bolster readiness in austere environments. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, funded and Produced by the Army Training Support Center (ATSC), from March 22-27, 2026, with supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)



The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)