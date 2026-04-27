This video highlights the 10th Combat Aviation Battalion’s integration of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) assets to bolster readiness in austere environments. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, funded and Produced by the Army Training Support Center (ATSC), from March 22-27, 2026, with supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004871
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-FI370-7848
|Filename:
|DOD_111670704
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Fit: H2F on deployment, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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