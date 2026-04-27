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    Mission Fit: H2F on deployment

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    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video highlights the 10th Combat Aviation Battalion’s integration of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) assets to bolster readiness in austere environments. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, funded and Produced by the Army Training Support Center (ATSC), from March 22-27, 2026, with supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004871
    VIRIN: 260501-A-FI370-7848
    Filename: DOD_111670704
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Fit: H2F on deployment, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    10th CAB
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    h2f
    10th Mountain

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