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    Ready When It Matters Most (The Reserve Advantage)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Public Affairs, Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A U.S. Air Force video features an Air Force Reserve campaign highlighting the Reserve Advantage at Robins Air Force Base, April 24, 2026. The Air Force Reserve provides combat-ready capability at speed and scale by combining military experience with civilian-sector expertise, delivering integrated operational support. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004868
    VIRIN: 260424-F-F3641-6522
    Filename: DOD_111670664
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready When It Matters Most (The Reserve Advantage), by Public Affairs, Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Robins Air Force Base

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