A U.S. Air Force video features an Air Force Reserve campaign highlighting the Reserve Advantage at Robins Air Force Base, April 24, 2026. The Air Force Reserve provides combat-ready capability at speed and scale by combining military experience with civilian-sector expertise, delivering integrated operational support. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004868
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-F3641-6522
|Filename:
|DOD_111670664
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready When It Matters Most (The Reserve Advantage), by Public Affairs, Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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