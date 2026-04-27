Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland, JMSDF Participate in a Casualty Evacuation Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004867" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ShinMaywa US-2 aircraft, assigned to Air Rescue Squadron 71 (ARS-71, Fleet Air Wing 31, conducts a casualty evacuation drill with Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces if the Philippines and U.S. military the represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)