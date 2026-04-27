A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ShinMaywa US-2 aircraft, assigned to Air Rescue Squadron 71 (ARS-71, Fleet Air Wing 31, conducts a casualty evacuation drill with Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces if the Philippines and U.S. military the represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004867
|VIRIN:
|260427-M-SH393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111670611
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland, JMSDF Participate in a Casualty Evacuation Exercise, by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.