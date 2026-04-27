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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland, JMSDF Participate in a Casualty Evacuation Exercise

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    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.27.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ShinMaywa US-2 aircraft, assigned to Air Rescue Squadron 71 (ARS-71, Fleet Air Wing 31, conducts a casualty evacuation drill with Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces if the Philippines and U.S. military the represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004867
    VIRIN: 260427-M-SH393-1001
    Filename: DOD_111670611
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland, JMSDF Participate in a Casualty Evacuation Exercise, by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TFASH, USSASHLAND, 15thMEU, BK26, Balikatan 2026, FriendsPartnersAllies

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