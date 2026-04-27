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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland Participates in Group Sail Exercise

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    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.28.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Ships from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and the Royal Canadian Navy steam in formation during a group sail exercise as part of Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004866
    VIRIN: 260428-M-SH393-5956
    Filename: DOD_111670546
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland Participates in Group Sail Exercise, by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TFASH, USSASHLAND, 15thMEU, BK26, Balikatan 2026, FriendsPartnersAllies

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