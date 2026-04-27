Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland Participates in Group Sail Exercise

Ships from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and the Royal Canadian Navy steam in formation during a group sail exercise as part of Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004866
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-SH393-5956
|Filename:
|DOD_111670546
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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