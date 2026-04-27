Task Force Ashland Participates in Group Sail Exercise during Balikatan 2026

Ships from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Canadian Navy, conduct a group sail exercise during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corpsvideo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004864
|VIRIN:
|260424-M-SH393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111670520
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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