Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004861" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This recurring video series highlights how AFIMSC Airmen, Guardians and civilians support installation readiness and warfighter lethality across the enterprise. In this episode, we highlight AFCEC-led construction at Joint Base Langley Eustis in support of F-22 operations, AFSFC's role in counter-drone capabilities, and a new control tower at Kelly Field.



Together, these stories reflect the impact of AFIMSC teams delivering combat-ready installations and strengthening mission capability worldwide.