This recurring video series highlights how AFIMSC Airmen, Guardians and civilians support installation readiness and warfighter lethality across the enterprise. In this episode, we highlight AFCEC-led construction at Joint Base Langley Eustis in support of F-22 operations, AFSFC's role in counter-drone capabilities, and a new control tower at Kelly Field.
Together, these stories reflect the impact of AFIMSC teams delivering combat-ready installations and strengthening mission capability worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 09:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1004861
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111670344
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Around The Globe Episode 3, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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