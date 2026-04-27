Researchers and partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, and The Nature Conservancy conduct fish monitoring operations along the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, April 2026. The effort supports the Sustainable Rivers Program, using targeted water releases from Jordan Lake to improve fish passage and water quality while balancing flood risk reduction, water supply and environmental needs. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Ernest Henry IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 09:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004860
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-XB412-4706
|Filename:
|DOD_111670314
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE, partners advance fish passage and water quality efforts along Cape Fear River, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE, The Nature Conservancy partnership improves fish passage and water quality in Cape Fear River Basin
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