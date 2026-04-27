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    USACE, partners advance fish passage and water quality efforts along Cape Fear River

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Researchers and partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, and The Nature Conservancy conduct fish monitoring operations along the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, April 2026. The effort supports the Sustainable Rivers Program, using targeted water releases from Jordan Lake to improve fish passage and water quality while balancing flood risk reduction, water supply and environmental needs. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Ernest Henry IV)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 09:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004860
    VIRIN: 260430-A-XB412-4706
    Filename: DOD_111670314
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    USACE, The Nature Conservancy partnership improves fish passage and water quality in Cape Fear River Basin

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    TAGS

    Water Management
    The Nature Conservancy
    Environmental Stewardship
    Wilmington District
    Fish Passage
    USACE

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