USACE, partners advance fish passage and water quality efforts along Cape Fear River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Researchers and partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, and The Nature Conservancy conduct fish monitoring operations along the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, April 2026. The effort supports the Sustainable Rivers Program, using targeted water releases from Jordan Lake to improve fish passage and water quality while balancing flood risk reduction, water supply and environmental needs. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Ernest Henry IV)