B-Roll: Navy Dentists Perform Routine Procedures at Washington Navy Yard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004859" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Navy dentists working at the branch health clinic at the Washington Navy Yard perform routine dental procedures and patient examinations. The clinic provides comprehensive dental care to support the medical readiness and overall health of service members stationed within the National Capital Region. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)