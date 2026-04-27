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    B-Roll: Navy Dentists Perform Routine Procedures at Washington Navy Yard

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    WASHINGTON -- U.S. Navy dentists working at the branch health clinic at the Washington Navy Yard perform routine dental procedures and patient examinations. The clinic provides comprehensive dental care to support the medical readiness and overall health of service members stationed within the National Capital Region. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004859
    VIRIN: 251219-N-IX644-1001
    Filename: DOD_111670307
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: Navy Dentists Perform Routine Procedures at Washington Navy Yard, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    Navy Yard
    Medical Readiness
    Dental Corps

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