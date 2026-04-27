WASHINGTON -- U.S. Navy dentists working at the branch health clinic at the Washington Navy Yard perform routine dental procedures and patient examinations. The clinic provides comprehensive dental care to support the medical readiness and overall health of service members stationed within the National Capital Region. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 09:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004859
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-IX644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111670307
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Navy Dentists Perform Routine Procedures at Washington Navy Yard, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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