U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a multinational long-range convoy during exercise Aurora 26 in Værnes, Norway, April 2, 2026. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd MLG are participating in exercise Aurora as part of the larger U.S. Army-led Sword 26 series of linked multinational exercises, which directly supports NATO's Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative concept, validates defense plans, builds a unified lethal force, and strengthens deterrence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004858
|VIRIN:
|260426-M-KU924-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111670305
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct long-range convoy from Norway to Sweden, by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.