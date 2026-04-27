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    U.S. Marines conduct long-range convoy from Norway to Sweden

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    SWEDEN

    04.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a multinational long-range convoy during exercise Aurora 26 in Værnes, Norway, April 2, 2026. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd MLG are participating in exercise Aurora as part of the larger U.S. Army-led Sword 26 series of linked multinational exercises, which directly supports NATO's Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative concept, validates defense plans, builds a unified lethal force, and strengthens deterrence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004858
    VIRIN: 260426-M-KU924-2001
    Filename: DOD_111670305
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USMCNews
    SwordofFreedom
    Stand In Force
    Joint Forces
    Sword26

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