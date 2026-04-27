U.S. Marines conduct long-range convoy from Norway to Sweden

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a multinational long-range convoy during exercise Aurora 26 in Værnes, Norway, April 25, 2026. The long-range convoy from Værnes, Norway, to Sundsvall, Sweden, showcased CLB-24's unit readiness and interoperability with NATO Allies and partners. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd MLG are participating in exercise Aurora as part of the larger U.S. Army-led Sword 26 series of linked multinational exercises, which directly supports NATO's Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative concept, validates defense plans, builds a unified lethal force, and strengthens deterrence. This video has been altered due to operation security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004856
|VIRIN:
|260425-M-KU924-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111670295
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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