Spangdahlem Elementary School held a Purple Up Parade on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2026. The parade was celebrating the Month of the Military Child, which honors the children of service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 08:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1004851
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-HX870-1989
|Filename:
|DOD_111670203
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Up Parade Spotlight, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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