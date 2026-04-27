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    Purple Up Parade Spotlight

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    GERMANY

    04.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Spangdahlem Elementary School held a Purple Up Parade on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2026. The parade was celebrating the Month of the Military Child, which honors the children of service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1004851
    VIRIN: 260429-F-HX870-1989
    Filename: DOD_111670203
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Purple Up Parade Spotlight, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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