260417-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 17, 2026) AFN Naples B-Roll highlighting the 2026 5K Color Run for a purpose. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 08:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004847
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-EB640-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111670093
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples B-Roll Package - 5K Color Run for a Purpose, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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