260422-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 22, 2026) AFN Naples B-Roll package highlighting the NSA Naples Culture and Resilience Fair. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 08:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004846
|VIRIN:
|260422-N-EB640-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111670087
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Culture and Resilience Fair B-Roll Package, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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