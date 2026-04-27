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    AFN Naples Video NewsSpot - Culture and Resilience Fair

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    260422-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 22, 2026) AFN Naples video news highlighting the 2026 Culture and Resilience Fair. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004845
    VIRIN: 260422-N-EB640-1001
    Filename: DOD_111670084
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video NewsSpot - Culture and Resilience Fair, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NSA Naples Capodichino
    Culture and Force Resilience

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