U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute a battlesight zero range during exercise Aurora 26 in Kvarn, Sweden, April 28, 2026. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd MLG are participating in exercise Aurora as part of the larger U.S. Army-led Sword 26 series of linked multinational exercises, which directly supports NATO's Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative concept, validates defense plans, builds a unified lethal force, and strengthens deterrence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004841
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-YM562-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111670027
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines demonstrate lethality at battlesight zero range in Sweden, by LCpl Talan Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.