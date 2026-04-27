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    U.S. Marines demonstrate lethality at battlesight zero range in Sweden

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    SWEDEN

    04.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute a battlesight zero range during exercise Aurora 26 in Kvarn, Sweden, April 28, 2026. U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd MLG are participating in exercise Aurora as part of the larger U.S. Army-led Sword 26 series of linked multinational exercises, which directly supports NATO's Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative concept, validates defense plans, builds a unified lethal force, and strengthens deterrence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004841
    VIRIN: 260428-M-YM562-3001
    Filename: DOD_111670027
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, U.S. Marines demonstrate lethality at battlesight zero range in Sweden, by LCpl Talan Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

     StrongerTogether
    USMCNews
    SwordofFreedom
    Stand In Force
    Sword26
     Allies and partners

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