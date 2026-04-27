A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2012
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 06:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004835
|VIRIN:
|120427-D-RG189-1317
|Filename:
|DOD_111670004
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at DIA Headquarters. (Clip 3), by Melody Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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