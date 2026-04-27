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    US Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at DIA Headquarters. (Clip 3)

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    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2012

    Video by Melody Richardson 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    A visual production from the Defense Intelligence Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2012
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 06:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004835
    VIRIN: 120427-D-RG189-1317
    Filename: DOD_111670004
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs at DIA Headquarters. (Clip 3), by Melody Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Intel, YouTube

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