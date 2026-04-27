Eighth Army's Korean Cultural Immersion Tour: Ulleungdo Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004805" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, Republic of Korea Soldiers, and civilians from Camp Humphreys and Seoul Air Base visit Ulleungdo Island through the Eighth Army's Korean Cultural Immersion Program from April 23-25, 2026. Ulleungdo is a small island in the East Sea of Korea, formed by volcanic activity, similar to Hawaii, with scenic spots such as Taeha Village, Nari Basin, and Gwaneumdo. The Korean Cultural Immersion Program is a ROK Government-funded initiative designed to enhance the morale of U.S. personnel serving in South Korea and strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)