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    Eighth Army's Korean Cultural Immersion Tour: Ulleungdo Island

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Republic of Korea Soldiers, and civilians from Camp Humphreys and Seoul Air Base visit Ulleungdo Island through the Eighth Army's Korean Cultural Immersion Program from April 23-25, 2026. Ulleungdo is a small island in the East Sea of Korea, formed by volcanic activity, similar to Hawaii, with scenic spots such as Taeha Village, Nari Basin, and Gwaneumdo. The Korean Cultural Immersion Program is a ROK Government-funded initiative designed to enhance the morale of U.S. personnel serving in South Korea and strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 03:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004805
    VIRIN: 260601-A-QD713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111669746
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: KR

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    This work, Eighth Army's Korean Cultural Immersion Tour: Ulleungdo Island, by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    island
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Indo Pacific Command
    Cultural Events and Awareness
    Cultural Immersion Program
    Army

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