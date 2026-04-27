Eighth Army's Korean Cultural Immersion Tour: Ulleungdo Island

U.S. Army Soldiers, Republic of Korea Soldiers, and civilians from Camp Humphreys and Seoul Air Base visit Ulleungdo Island through the Eighth Army's Korean Cultural Immersion Program from April 23-25, 2026. Ulleungdo is a small island in the East Sea of Korea, formed by volcanic activity, similar to Hawaii, with scenic spots such as Taeha Village, Nari Basin, and Gwaneumdo. The Korean Cultural Immersion Program is a ROK Government-funded initiative designed to enhance the morale of U.S. personnel serving in South Korea and strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 03:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004805
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-QD713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669746
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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