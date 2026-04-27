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    2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: M4 Zero and Qualification B-Roll

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a M4 assault rifle zero and qualification at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization, and training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004804
    VIRIN: 260501-A-JU985-8487
    Filename: DOD_111669724
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: M4 Zero and Qualification B-Roll, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Carbine
    M4
    PLFTRC
    qualifaction

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