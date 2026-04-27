Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a M4 assault rifle zero and qualification at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization, and training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 02:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004804
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-JU985-8487
|Filename:
|DOD_111669724
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: M4 Zero and Qualification B-Roll, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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