Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge Meet The Teams: New Zealand

New Zealand Army Lance Bombadier Dane Shields introduces his team leading up to the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural PLFTRC, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization and training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 02:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004800
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-JU985-4686
|Filename:
|DOD_111669699
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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