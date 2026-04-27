United States Forces Japan hosts their 2026 Law Enforcement Symposium as the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on April 21-22, 2026. The event included presentations and networking opportunities between bi-lateral organizations and allied partner agencies.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004799
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669697
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USFJ Hosts Bi-Latreal Law Enforcement Symposium, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.