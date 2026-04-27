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    USFJ Hosts Bi-Latreal Law Enforcement Symposium

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Wylie 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    United States Forces Japan hosts their 2026 Law Enforcement Symposium as the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on April 21-22, 2026. The event included presentations and networking opportunities between bi-lateral organizations and allied partner agencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004799
    VIRIN: 260422-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_111669697
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TOKYO, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFJ Hosts Bi-Latreal Law Enforcement Symposium, by SrA Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Symposium
    usfj
    United States Forces Japan
    New Sanno Hotel
    law enforcement

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