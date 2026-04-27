Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - M4A1 Qualification

ultinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a M4A1 carbine qualification during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. The PLFTRC brought together teams from nine countries to enhance teamwork, readiness, and interoperability among allied and partner nation armies across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 02:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004797
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-RD715-7369
|Filename:
|DOD_111669693
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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