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    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - M4A1 Qualification

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    ultinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a M4A1 carbine qualification during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. The PLFTRC brought together teams from nine countries to enhance teamwork, readiness, and interoperability among allied and partner nation armies across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004797
    VIRIN: 260501-A-RD715-7369
    Filename: DOD_111669693
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - M4A1 Qualification, by SGT Qishaunia Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    allies partners
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    Hawaii
    PLFTRC

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