Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge Meet The Teams: U.S.A.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004796" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Martinez introduces his team leading up to the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural PLFTRC, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization and training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)