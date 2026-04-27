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    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge Meet The Teams: U.S.A.

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Martinez introduces his team leading up to the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural PLFTRC, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization and training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004796
    VIRIN: 260501-A-JU985-4196
    Filename: DOD_111669689
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge Meet The Teams: U.S.A., by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaii
    PLFTRC

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