Chargé d'Affaires James Heller Revisits AFN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Embassy Seoul Chargé d'Affaires James "Jim" R. Heller revisits AFN Humphreys as an alumni and speaks about the 250th anniversary of American Independence on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 29, 2026. He gave thanks to local service members and provided more information to serve the country after military service via State.gov. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Malik Abdul)