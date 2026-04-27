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    Chargé d'Affaires James Heller Revisits AFN

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Embassy Seoul Chargé d'Affaires James "Jim" R. Heller revisits AFN Humphreys as an alumni and speaks about the 250th anniversary of American Independence on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 29, 2026. He gave thanks to local service members and provided more information to serve the country after military service via State.gov. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Malik Abdul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 01:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004790
    VIRIN: 260429-A-BU869-6758
    Filename: DOD_111669671
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    TAGS

    CDA
    AFN Humphreys
    U.S. Embassy Seoul
    James Heller

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