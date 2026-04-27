U.S. Embassy Seoul Chargé d'Affaires James "Jim" R. Heller revisits AFN Humphreys as an alumni and speaks about the 250th anniversary of American Independence on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 29, 2026. He gave thanks to local service members and provided more information to serve the country after military service via State.gov. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Malik Abdul)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 01:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004790
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-BU869-6758
|Filename:
|DOD_111669671
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chargé d'Affaires James Heller Revisits AFN, by SGT Malik Abdul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.