(Short) Sergeant Luis Rivera Wins The 2026 El Paso Marathon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Luis Rivera, a Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas, crosses the finish line after winning the 2026 El Paso Marathon, demonstrating exceptional endurance and discipline. Rivera’s achievement inspires Soldiers under his leadership to pursue excellence, maintain readiness and strive for greatness in all aspects of service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt 1st Class Alon Humphrey)