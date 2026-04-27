Sgt. Luis Rivera, a Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas, crosses the finish line after winning the 2026 El Paso Marathon, demonstrating exceptional endurance and discipline. Rivera’s achievement inspires Soldiers under his leadership to pursue excellence, maintain readiness and strive for greatness in all aspects of service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt 1st Class Alon Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 00:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004785
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-YG558-2833
|Filename:
|DOD_111669581
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, (Short) Sergeant Luis Rivera Wins The 2026 El Paso Marathon, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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