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    (Short) Sergeant Luis Rivera Wins The 2026 El Paso Marathon

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    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    Sgt. Luis Rivera, a Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas, crosses the finish line after winning the 2026 El Paso Marathon, demonstrating exceptional endurance and discipline. Rivera’s achievement inspires Soldiers under his leadership to pursue excellence, maintain readiness and strive for greatness in all aspects of service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt 1st Class Alon Humphrey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 00:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004785
    VIRIN: 260312-A-YG558-2833
    Filename: DOD_111669581
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

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    This work, (Short) Sergeant Luis Rivera Wins The 2026 El Paso Marathon, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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