USO Hosts 52nd Annual USO Six Star Service Salute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USO has hosted the 52nd Annual USO Six Star Service Salute in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. The event recognized junior enlisted services members from the US, the ROK, and UNC and their contributions toward strengthening the US – ROK-UNC Member States Alliance.