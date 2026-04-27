The USO has hosted the 52nd Annual USO Six Star Service Salute in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. The event recognized junior enlisted services members from the US, the ROK, and UNC and their contributions toward strengthening the US – ROK-UNC Member States Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 01:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004783
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111669564
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USO Hosts 52nd Annual USO Six Star Service Salute, by SGT ZaBarr Jones and SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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