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    USO Hosts 52nd Annual USO Six Star Service Salute

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Sgt. Dominick Smith

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The USO has hosted the 52nd Annual USO Six Star Service Salute in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. The event recognized junior enlisted services members from the US, the ROK, and UNC and their contributions toward strengthening the US – ROK-UNC Member States Alliance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 01:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004783
    VIRIN: 260423-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111669564
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USO Hosts 52nd Annual USO Six Star Service Salute, by SGT ZaBarr Jones and SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INDOPACOM
    USO
    South Korea

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