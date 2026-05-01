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    Pacific in 60: May 1, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2026

    Video by Pfc. Tae Won Han 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. Army soldiers in a chef of the quarter board competition at Camp Humphreys. In Saipan, the U.S. Navy and Army have moved crates of emergency drinking water from light medium tactical vehicles following the aftermath of typhoon Sinlaku. Finally in the Philippines, senior enlisted leaders have participated in a senior enlisted symposium for exercise Balikatan 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tae Won Han)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 01:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004782
    VIRIN: 260501-A-FP383-4704
    Filename: DOD_111669553
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Pacific in 60: May 1, 2026, by PFC Tae Won Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Saipan
    indo -pacific
    Phililppines
    Korea
    Pacific in 60

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