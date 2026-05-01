Pacific in 60: May 1, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004782" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. Army soldiers in a chef of the quarter board competition at Camp Humphreys. In Saipan, the U.S. Navy and Army have moved crates of emergency drinking water from light medium tactical vehicles following the aftermath of typhoon Sinlaku. Finally in the Philippines, senior enlisted leaders have participated in a senior enlisted symposium for exercise Balikatan 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tae Won Han)