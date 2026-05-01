In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, U.S. Army soldiers in a chef of the quarter board competition at Camp Humphreys. In Saipan, the U.S. Navy and Army have moved crates of emergency drinking water from light medium tactical vehicles following the aftermath of typhoon Sinlaku. Finally in the Philippines, senior enlisted leaders have participated in a senior enlisted symposium for exercise Balikatan 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tae Won Han)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 01:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004782
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-FP383-4704
|Filename:
|DOD_111669553
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: May 1, 2026, by PFC Tae Won Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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