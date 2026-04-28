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    Pacific in 60: April 28, 2026

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    JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In this pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Japan, U.S. Forces Japan hosts the 2026 annual law enforcement symposium to strengthen coordination. In the western pacific ocean, U.S. 7th fleet flagship blue ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge conducted a series of bilateral and multilateral maritime exercises with allies across the western pacific ocean. And in the Western Philippine Sea, members of destroyer squadron 7 and Task Force Ashland, began participation in Exercise Balikatan 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 01:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1004781
    VIRIN: 260428-F-UJ371-7703
    Filename: DOD_111669552
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: April 28, 2026, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DMA
    AFN-Pacific
    USS BLUE RIDGE
    Balikantan2026

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