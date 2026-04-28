Pacific in 60: April 28, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004781" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Japan, U.S. Forces Japan hosts the 2026 annual law enforcement symposium to strengthen coordination. In the western pacific ocean, U.S. 7th fleet flagship blue ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge conducted a series of bilateral and multilateral maritime exercises with allies across the western pacific ocean. And in the Western Philippine Sea, members of destroyer squadron 7 and Task Force Ashland, began participation in Exercise Balikatan 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)