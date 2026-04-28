In this pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Japan, U.S. Forces Japan hosts the 2026 annual law enforcement symposium to strengthen coordination. In the western pacific ocean, U.S. 7th fleet flagship blue ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge conducted a series of bilateral and multilateral maritime exercises with allies across the western pacific ocean. And in the Western Philippine Sea, members of destroyer squadron 7 and Task Force Ashland, began participation in Exercise Balikatan 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 01:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1004781
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-UJ371-7703
|Filename:
|DOD_111669552
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific in 60: April 28, 2026, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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